Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVBN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.95. 20,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $22.80 and a one year high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $218.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,292.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,193 shares of company stock valued at $86,796 in the last three months. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

