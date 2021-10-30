Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Announces Earnings Results

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 231,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,069. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $19.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

EVLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

