EvenCoin Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar. EvenCoin has a total market cap of $60,503.97 and $209,700.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.45 or 0.00454947 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001240 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $638.46 or 0.01035707 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

