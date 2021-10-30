EverQuote (EVER) to Release Earnings on Monday

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $105.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EverQuote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Shares of EVER stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.48. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $400.96 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.30.

In other EverQuote news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $195,282.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,547 shares of company stock worth $747,777 over the last 90 days. 37.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in EverQuote by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EverQuote by 599.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.83.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.