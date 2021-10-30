EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

EVTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.97. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $32.79 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. EVERTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter valued at $56,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in EVERTEC by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

