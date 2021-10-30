EvidenZ Trading Up 0.8% This Week (BCDT)

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. EvidenZ has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $82,160.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00048802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00236213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00097317 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EvidenZ Coin Profile

EvidenZ is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,273,163 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for EvidenZ is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvidenZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvidenZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

