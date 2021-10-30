Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 10,184,168 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.30.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 130.6% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 7,270.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 58,162 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.

