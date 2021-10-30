Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.22. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 10,184,168 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.30.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter.
About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties and related assets. The firm operates through the following segments: Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment operates the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas.
