ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Holdings Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,542,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,390,000 after buying an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,653,000 after acquiring an additional 266,227 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ExlService by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 384,895 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ExlService by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXLS stock opened at $122.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.74. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $275.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total value of $2,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

