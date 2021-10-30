Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Position Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 47.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 368,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 380,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 58,243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 45.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 36.1% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after acquiring an additional 320,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $123.26 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.86.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

