Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Exponent has raised its dividend payment by 81.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Exponent has a dividend payout ratio of 44.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exponent to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Exponent stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. Exponent has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Exponent’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,744.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exponent stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.01% of Exponent worth $46,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

