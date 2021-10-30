Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAI opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Exscientia has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

