Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its price objective trimmed by Northland Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Shares of EYEN opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $99.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 33,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $135,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 109,925 shares of company stock worth $439,468 in the last quarter. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Eyenovia during the second quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Eyenovia during the first quarter worth $96,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.