Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $325.00 at Wedbush

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FB. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $398.48.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock worth $844,454,048. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

