Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $365.00 at Morgan Stanley

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.48.

FB stock opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.69. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

