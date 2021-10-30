Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fanuc had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

OTCMKTS:FANUY opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Get Fanuc alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC cut shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.