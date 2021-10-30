Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fastly were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 313,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 271,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 156,612 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fastly by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fastly by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 488,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,352 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $122.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.11.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,298 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,845. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

