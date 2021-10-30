Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $324.20 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report sales of $324.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.60 million and the highest is $331.00 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $279.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,921,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $157,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,212,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,995,000 after purchasing an additional 690,725 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,003,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,600,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.81. 195,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,868. Federal Signal has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $43.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

