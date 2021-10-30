Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,936,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,056,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WestRock by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,213,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,807,000 after purchasing an additional 642,199 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in WestRock by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,689,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,816,000 after purchasing an additional 636,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE WRK opened at $48.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. WestRock has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

