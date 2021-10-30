Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 87.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Landstar System worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $175.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.44. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

