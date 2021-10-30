Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New $5.26 Million Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,048,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One during the second quarter valued at $4,589,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 574.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 155,425 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Urban One by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 934,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UONEK stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Urban One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

