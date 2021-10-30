Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,211 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $75.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.50. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

