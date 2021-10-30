Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 6,565 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after acquiring an additional 225,699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,274 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 570.9% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 738,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,251,000 after acquiring an additional 57,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSNC stock opened at $79.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 1.55.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.