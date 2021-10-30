Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 9,254 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,254 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Terex by 65.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

TEX stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $55.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.