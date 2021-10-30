Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Shares Up 0.1%

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.52 and last traded at $49.52. 111 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSEC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,486,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,486,000.

