Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.94

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.94 and last traded at $59.94, with a volume of 193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.26.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

