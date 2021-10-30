Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $110.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.88. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.29 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

