Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,994 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.07% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $399,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,304.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $7,631,000.

Shares of FVAL opened at $49.90 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.