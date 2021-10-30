Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,994 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.07% of Fidelity Value Factor ETF worth $9,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $399,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 111.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,304.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $7,631,000.

Shares of FVAL opened at $49.90 on Friday. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.34.

