Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Issues Earnings Results

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.92. The stock had a trading volume of 22,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,040. Financial Institutions has a 1 year low of $16.31 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.81. The stock has a market cap of $505.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,137 shares of company stock worth $65,648. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Financial Institutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 189.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Financial Institutions worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

