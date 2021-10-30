Financial Survey: Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) vs. loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Mogo and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mogo 10.57% -23.47% -11.85% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mogo and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mogo $33.03 million 11.70 -$10.04 million ($0.30) -18.30 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.47 N/A N/A N/A

loanDepot has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Mogo and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80 loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46

Mogo presently has a consensus price target of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 102.19%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.52%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Mogo.

Summary

loanDepot beats Mogo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

