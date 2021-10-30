FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Short Interest Down 81.4% in October

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 81.4% from the September 30th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

