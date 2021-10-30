FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after buying an additional 329,110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,158,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $60,379,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $98.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average is $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.88.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

