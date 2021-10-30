FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

