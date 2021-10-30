FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 356.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,091,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,458 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $51.18. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.84.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.