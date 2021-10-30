FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,188,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,298,000 after purchasing an additional 83,980 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 85.0% during the second quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 937.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 25,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PRU opened at $110.05 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

