FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leisure Capital Management lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.36.

ITW opened at $227.87 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.89 and a twelve month high of $242.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

