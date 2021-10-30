FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 820 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 20.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.08.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

