First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Issues Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,669. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $249.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $29.61.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Business Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Business Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.