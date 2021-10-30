First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $43.08 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

