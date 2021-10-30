First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.91%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $43.08 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 173.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.
About First Mid Bancshares
First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.
