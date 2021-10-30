First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$48.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FNLIF. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$39.09 price target (down previously from C$55.00) on shares of First National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Shares of FNLIF stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 52-week low of $27.69 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

