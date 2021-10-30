First National Financial (TSE:FN) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial to C$52.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FN. TD Securities dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$51.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on First National Financial from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$49.08.

Shares of FN stock opened at C$41.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,534.80, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. First National Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$36.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 4.1572774 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.88%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$46.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

