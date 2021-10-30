First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $202.42 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

FRC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.33. The stock had a trading volume of 697,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,015. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.99. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $123.01 and a 52 week high of $219.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Quilter Plc increased its position in First Republic Bank by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 3,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,774.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

