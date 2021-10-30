First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Earnings Results

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Savings Financial Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

