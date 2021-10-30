First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Posts Earnings Results

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.66%.
Shares of NASDAQ FSFG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,984. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.26%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
