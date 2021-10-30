First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 85.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,924,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $71,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after purchasing an additional 192,602 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,109,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after acquiring an additional 262,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after acquiring an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.95 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

