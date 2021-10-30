First Trust Advisors LP Has $73.08 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 664,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,214 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.21% of Republic Services worth $73,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Shares of RSG opened at $134.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.08 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

