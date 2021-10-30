First Trust Advisors LP Has $75.28 Million Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ameren were worth $75,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

AEE stock opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

