First Trust Advisors LP Has $80.66 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.15% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $80,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.53.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $184.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $198.64. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

