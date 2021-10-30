First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 58.2% from the September 30th total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 29,492 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 251,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 38,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 187,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 7,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,527. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.11. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $32.80.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.