First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 20.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter.

