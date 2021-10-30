First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $41.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.81. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $50.00.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.
