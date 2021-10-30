First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,110 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $78,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of LMBS opened at $50.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.31 and a 52 week high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

