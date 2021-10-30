First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FWRG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

